Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LF Christian Yelich hit his third homer in four games Friday. Yelich, who is in his fourth year in the majors, had 20 career homers in 1,380 at-bats entering Tuesday. His homer Friday gave him three homers in a 13 at-bat span.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen allowed 11 hits, one walk and four runs in five innings, escaping with a no-decision. His ERA is 4.66 and has yet to prove he is worth the Marlins’ $80 million investment.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who is 10-for-10 on save chances this year, was given Friday night off. He saved three straight games Tuesday through Thursday as Miami swept the Arizona Diamondbacks.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who is 9-for-9 on save chances this year, was given the night off. He saved three straight games Tuesday through Thursday as Miami swept the Arizona Diamondbacks. No worries, though, the bullpen was fine without him Friday, extending its streak to 15 2/3 innings scoreless this week.

1B Justin Bour, who hadn’t played since Tuesday because of a dislocated finger, struck out as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning. The Marlins miss the power of Bour, who slugged 23 homers last season. They need him healthy, though, and must be careful not to rush him back too soon.

RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right triceps) threw a bullpen session on Wednesday and is nearing a return.

RHP Edwin Jackson (strained right triceps) threw a bullpen session Wednesday and is nearing a return. While Jackson has been out, the bullpen has heated up and has a streak of 15 2/3 scoreless innings.

RF Giancarlo Stanton hit a massive two-run, tie-breaking homer in the eighth inning to lead the Marlins to a 6-4 victory over the Phillies on Friday. Stanton’s homer, off an 87 mph off-speed pitch from reliever Hector Neris, was his 10th of the season. The blast was measured at 475 feet. Over the past 11 games, Stanton is hitting .395 with 11 walks, three doubles, seven homers and 14 RBIs. He has raised his batting average from .193 to .274.