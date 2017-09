RHP Tom Koehler’s eight strikeouts were the most since he whiffed 10 Brewers on Sept. 9, 2015.

LF Christian Yelich went 2-for-4 and has reached base in all 14 home games. Yelich had his 12th career multi-hit game against the Phillies.

1B Justin Bour returned to the lineup after injuring his left pinky finger against Arizona on May 3. Bour sat out the final two games of the Diamondbacks’ series and went hitless in a pinch-hit appearance against Philadelphia on Friday.