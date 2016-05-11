Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Nefi Ogando (right rib fracture) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday

LHP Adam Conley, who held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings in his previous start, April 29 at Miller Park, got beat by the Brewers this time. In fact, Conley didn’t even make it through one batter before getting hit. Jonathan Villar singled and scored Milwaukee’s first run. Conley lasted just four innings, giving up seven hits, two walks and four runs. He also allowed Milwaukee to steal four bases, and his ERA increased from 3.06 to 3.72.

RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled by Miami from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.

RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. Wittgren pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Tuesday night, allowing one hit and one walk and lowering his ERA to 2.45. He struck out three of the seven batters he faced.

LHP Mike Dunn (forearm) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The Marlins need Dunn as a veteran left-hander in their bullpen. The only lefty the Marlins currently have in their pen is Craig Breslow, and he has struggled with a 3.55 ERA.

RHP Edwin Jackson will throw a simulated game on Wednesday. Jackson, a veteran, could help give the Marlins bullpen some depth as a long man and spot starter.

RF Giancarlo Stanton has seven homers in his past 14 games. But he had a quiet game on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with two walks and one strikeout.