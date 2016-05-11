FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
May 12, 2016 / 3:41 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RHP Nefi Ogando (right rib fracture) was placed on the 15-day disabled list, retroactive to Monday

LHP Adam Conley, who held Milwaukee hitless for 7 2/3 innings in his previous start, April 29 at Miller Park, got beat by the Brewers this time. In fact, Conley didn’t even make it through one batter before getting hit. Jonathan Villar singled and scored Milwaukee’s first run. Conley lasted just four innings, giving up seven hits, two walks and four runs. He also allowed Milwaukee to steal four bases, and his ERA increased from 3.06 to 3.72.

RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled by Miami from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday.

RHP Nick Wittgren was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. Wittgren pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings of relief on Tuesday night, allowing one hit and one walk and lowering his ERA to 2.45. He struck out three of the seven batters he faced.

LHP Mike Dunn (forearm) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday. The Marlins need Dunn as a veteran left-hander in their bullpen. The only lefty the Marlins currently have in their pen is Craig Breslow, and he has struggled with a 3.55 ERA.

RHP Edwin Jackson will throw a simulated game on Wednesday. Jackson, a veteran, could help give the Marlins bullpen some depth as a long man and spot starter.

RF Giancarlo Stanton has seven homers in his past 14 games. But he had a quiet game on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 with two walks and one strikeout.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.