Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, who had been Miami’s best starter this year before his four-inning, four-steal, four-run meltdown on Tuesday, said he knows what he has to work on for his next outing. He only used one slide-step delivery on Tuesday but is determined to use more in the future. “Controlling the running game wasn’t any good,” Conley said. “Guys were stealing on us. I probably should have been slide-stepping more.”

RHP Jose Fernandez, who can become a free agent after the 2018 season, has repeatedly declined to discuss his future with the team. The subject came up again this week when Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg signed a seven-year, $175 million contract extension. Strasburg and Fernandez share an agent -- Scott Boras -- who usually has his players test free agency. But the Strasburg signing gives the Marlins some hope they can retain Fernandez long term.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (3-1) matched his career high by striking out 12 Brewers on Wednesday. Chen, who previously struck out 12 batters in 2012, went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, two walks and two runs.

CF Marcell Ozuna extended his hit streak to 11 games, going 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored. Ozuna also made one of the biggest plays of the game, throwing out Jonathan Villar at third to end the seventh inning. Ozuna is hitting .432 during his hit streak.

1B Justin Bour belted a two-run homer to lead Miami to a 3-2 victory over the Brewers on Wednesday. Bour, who hit a 1-2 pitch, said it was motivating to him when cleanup hitter Giancarlo Stanton was walked ahead of him.

RHP Dustin McGowan was promoted from Triple-A New Orleans. McGowan was 0-1 with a 3.38 ERA in six appearances for the Marlins earlier this season. In 7 1/3 scoreless innings at New Orleans, he was 2-for-2 in save chances, striking out seven and allowing six walks and just one hit.

LHP Craig Breslow, who was 0-2 with a 4.50 ERA in 14 innings this season, was designated for assignment. Breslow’s departure leaves Miami without a lefty in its bullpen.