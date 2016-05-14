Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores, according to manager Don Mattingly, is slated to start game two of the day-night doubleheader on Saturday at Washington. He will come up from Triple-A New Orleans to make the start. The forecast calls for Saturday afternoon in Washington, but clearing in the evening.

RHP Tom Koehler made the start Friday in the first game of the series in Washington. He battled well and gave up six hits and one run in 5 2/3 innings but did not figure in the decision. His ERA is now 5.14 this season. “I was concerned about him going back out there for the sixth,” manager Don Mattingly said.

LHP Justin Nicolino (2-0, 2.79) is slated to start game one on Saturday in a day-night doubleheader in Washington. Rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon, though the forecast is better for the evening. He is 2-0 with an ERA of 2.79 after he made his big league debut last season with the Marlins. Nicolino was a second-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2010.

C J.T. Realmuto batted leadoff -- not a normal spot for a catcher. But he had two this on Friday and is now hitting .306.

OF Giancarlo Stanton has always hit well at Nationals Park. He had a single and double on Friday but did not drive in a run. He scored after his double and is now hitting .250.