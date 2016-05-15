Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Kendry Flores made his first major league start of the season and second of his career Saturday. He was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the fourth with a right shoulder strain and is listed as day-to-day after allowing one hit and three walks in three scoreless innings.

RHP Kendry Flores started the second contest of the day-night doubleheader on Saturday at Washington. He was lifted for a pinch hitter in the fourth with a right shoulder strain and is listed as day-to-day after allowing no runs on one hit in three innings. Manager Don Mattingly said Flores could be headed to the disabled list. “I don’t have the exact injury,” Mattingly said. Flores was called up from Triple-A New Orleans, where he was 1-1 with an ERA of 2.59 in six starts. He was replaced in the fourth by Urena, who had an ERA of 6.97 in his first seven appearances. “I was able to go out and do good work for three innings,” he said through a translator.

RHP Jose Urena picked up his first win of the year and second of his career as he allowed one run in three innings out of the bullpen on Saturday. “My body was OK. I said, ‘OK, I can go,'” he said. His ERA is now 5.65. He was pitching after Kendry Flores was forced to leave with an injury after throwing 59 pitches in three innings.

LHP Justin Nicolina (2-0, 2.79) started the first game on Saturday in a day-night doubleheader in Washington. He went 4 2/3 innings and allowed five hits and four runs with five walks.

RHP Jose Fernandez will face the Nationals on Sunday in the series finale. He is 4-2 with an ERA of 3.54 this year and against the Nationals he is 4-0 with an ERA of 1.45 in seven career starts.

OF Christian Yelich had a homer and RBI double off Stephen Strasburg in Saturday’s opening game. It was the fifth homer of the year for Yelich. “Christian has been great. He is going to hit a bunch of them. Once he does that it is going to be a whole different animal,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. Yelich was 0-for-4 in the nightcap and a run scored.

CF Marcell Ozuna of the Marlins stretched his hitting streak to 13 games as he went 2-for-4 in Saturday’s opener and then had three hits in the nightcap to make it 14. “He does a good job of using the whole field,” said Marlins manager Don Mattingly. “You see more hits to right field. He has power to all fields.”

1B Justin Bour, who sat out against lefty Gio Gonzalez on Friday, was back in the starting lineup for Saturday’s opener. He was 0-for-2 with two walks and made one of three errors by the Marlins. In the second game, he smashed a homer off Tanner Roark. It was the fourth homer in the last 10 games at Nationals Park for Bour, who grew up in nearby Fairfax County, Va. “With the Nats as a whole, their pitching staff is one that is respected,” he said. “You have to bring your ‘A’ game all of the time. It was big for us to put runs on the board after a loss like that. We came out and did what we didn’t to do in the second game.”

C Jeff Mathis drove in his first run of the season with an RBI single in the sixth inning of the first game Saturday. He was hitting .179 in 28 at-bats and got the game off in the nightcap.

3B Martin Prado had three hits in Saturday’s second game. He is now hitting .381 this year and he has always been a tough out for the Nationals.

INF Derek Dietrich, who sat out Friday, started Saturday’s first game in Washington. He was 1-for-4 and later had an RBI double in the second game to lift his average to .313.