Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Cody Hall, designated for assignment by Arizona on Sunday, was claimed off waivers by Miami on Wednesday. Hall struggled with Triple-A Reno this season, allowing 13 earned runs in 14 2/3 innings (7.98 ERA). The Marlins optioned him to Triple-A New Orleans.

RHP Tom Koehler went seven strong innings but took the loss to Philadelphia, falling to 2-4 as the Marlins lost 4-2 to the Phillies on Wednesday. He gave up three runs (two earned) and was hurt by five walks, throwing 115 pitches. “I thought he was really good, actually,” Marlins manager Don Mattingly said. “He said he seemed to struggle a little bit earlier, but as he got going, he got better and better as the game went on.”

LF Christian Yelich continued his stellar hitting at Citizens Bank Park to finish off a trip to Philadelphia on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with an RBI double during a 4-2 loss to the Phillies. In his last 11 games against the Phils, he’s batting .477 (24-of-44) with five doubles and six RBIs; in 18 career games at Citizens Bank Park, he’s a .378 hitter (28-of-74) with a .486 slugging percentage.

LHP Justin Nicolino was called up in late April to replace an ineffective Jarred Cosart (0-1, 7.98 ERA), and so far the 24-year-old has been a clear upgrade. Through his first four starts this year (he started 12 games a year ago, his first big league action), Nicolino is 2-1 with a 3.75 ERA, going at least six innings in three of his four starts. He is coming off his worst outing yet, giving up four runs (all earned) on five hits without making it out of the fifth inning in a 6-4 loss to Miami.

RF Giancarlo Stanton is battling a slump that has his average down to .221 after a series against Philadelphia (May 16-18) that saw him go 0-for-10 with nine strikeouts. That makes him 2-for-24 (.083) with 12 strikeouts over his last six games, part of a month where he’s batting .175 (10-of-57) with 24 strikeouts. “I just see him on his heels, that’s the biggest thing,” Mattingly said. “(But) it’s not like we can sit here and blame everything on Giancarlo because he’s in a slump, that’s just not right.”