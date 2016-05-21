Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Jarlin Garcia was optioned to Double-A Jacksonville on Friday. Garcia, who was called up Sunday, didn’t make an appearance and has yet to make his major-league debut. His departure leaves Miami without a lefty in the bullpen, although LHP Mike Dunn (strained forearm) could return in about 10 days.

RHP Jose Fernandez, the NL’s reigning Player of the Week, will start Saturday against Washington. He had two 11-strikeout games last week, including one against Washington.

LHP Justin Nicolino (2-2) took the loss Friday, allowing four runs in 5 1/3 innings. His outing was doomed when he allowed all four runs in the second inning as a result of five hard-hit balls pulled to left field.

RHP Edwin Jackson (strained triceps) was reinstated from the disabled listFriday. Jackson, a reliever, had been out since April 18.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who has averaged 32 homers per season over the past five years, failed to break out of his prolonged slump. He went 0-for-4 with a groundout and three strikeouts Friday. He struck out on a check swing, on a fastball and on a changeup. That’s significant because Stanton is mired in a 4-for-45 slump and is hitting .214 for the season. In his past four games, he is 0-for-14 with 12 strikeouts.