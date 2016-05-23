Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Marcell Ozuna extended his career-long streak of reaching base to 29 consecutive games. It is the longest active streak in the majors and the longest by a Marlins player since Casey McGehee in 2014.

C J.T. Realmuto on Saturday tied an NL record for a catcher by participating in three double plays. The last catcher to do it was Henry Blanco in 2006. Realmuto, who got most of Sunday off -- he was 0-for-1 as a pinch-hitter -- is batting .304 this season. Since April 24, he is hitting .371. During that span, he leads major league catchers in hits, doubles, batting average and on-base percentage. On the season, he is third among MLB catchers in hits.

1B Justin Bour hit a two-run homer for the second straight game. Both shots were pulled to the upper deck in right field. Bour has nine homers this season.

RHP Edwin Jackson made his return from the disabled list and pitched two scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and one walk. Jackson has a 1.59 ERA this season and could be an asset in the bullpen as a long reliever/spot starter.

LF Ichiro Suzuki went 2-for-4, passing Willie Keeler for 32nd place on the MLB hit list with 2,956. Suzuki also had an infield hit taken away in the fourth inning when the umpire's call was reversed on video review. Had that stood as a hit, Suzuki would've been 7-for-8 in the past two games. On Saturday, Suzuki, 42, became the oldest player to go 4-for-4 or better since Pete Rose went 5-for-5 at age 45 on Aug. 11, 1986.