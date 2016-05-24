Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn (strained forearm), who threw a bullpen session on Saturday, could return to action next week.

LHP Mike Dunn (strained forearm), who threw a bullpen session on Saturday, could return to action next week after pitching in three or four minor league rehab games. Miami is the only team in the majors without a lefty in the bullpen, a role Dunn would immediately fill.

LF Christian Yelich (back) missed his third straight game Monday. He was sent up as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning, but was removed when Tampa made a pitching change. Marlins manager Don Mattingly said Yelich was a decoy and was not going to hit in any circumstance. As for his injury, what’s distressing to Miami is that this is the third straight year Yelich has missed time with back issues, a chronic problem that only figures to worsen over the years.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 3-for-4 on Monday for the Marlins. Ozuna has reached base in 30 straight games, a career high.

SS Miguel Rojas tied a career high with his three hits Monday. He is hitting .311 for the season.

1B Justin Bour did not start on Monday as Tampa started a lefty pitcher in Matt Moore. Bour had homered in two straight games and has five homers since May 8. But he walked as a pinch-hitter in his only appearance on Monday.

LF Ichiro Suzuki went 4-for-5 on Monday -- including a key ninth-inning hit -- to help the Miami Marlins rally to a 7-6 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Suzuki, making his third straight start in place of LF Christian Yelich (back issues), has 10 hits in 13 at-bats during that span and has 2,960 hits for his career. It’s the most hits Suzuki has had in a three-game span since 2006.

RF Giancarlo Stanton showed signs of breaking out of his slump by going 1-for-3 with a walk Monday. Stanton has just six hits in his past 55 at-bats, but at least he has a two-game hit streak.