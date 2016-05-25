Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn was sent on a rehab assignment to Class A Jupiter. He pitched one inning Tuesday and gave up one hit and struck out one.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was claimed by the Marlins off waivers from the Astros. Wojciechowski was designated for assignment by the club on May 17.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was claimed by the Marlins off waivers from the Astros, and he was optioned to Class A Jupiter. Wojciechowski, 27, was 2-2 with a 5.33 ERA in five starts for Triple-A Fresno this year.

RHP Tom Koehler had another ineffective game, allowing six hits, five walks and three runs in five innings. He struck out six but exited with a high pitch count and was inefficient throughout. His ERA this season is 4.79.

LF Christian Yelich, 24, missed his fourth straight game on Tuesday. It is the fourth straight year Yelich has had back issues, which is a concern for such a young player. And with Ichiro Suzuki doing such an amazing job as his replacement, the Marlins are in no hurry to get Yelich back on the field. Suzuki cooled off on Tuesday but if he remains overall hot for an extended period, all three Marlins starting outfielders -- Yelich, Marcell Ozuna and slumping Giancarlo Stanton -- could expect to lose some playing time in a rotation. Suzuki is simply too hot to ignore.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-3 with a walk and extended his streak of reaching base to a career-high 31 games. That’s the longest streak in the majors this year and the longest by a Marlins player since Casey McGehee in 2014. Ozuna, who had a single and a double, scored two runs. His batting average this month is .424, which leads the majors.

LHP Tim Berry was designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for newly acquired RHP Asher Wojciechowski. Berry, 25, was a combined 0-2 with an 11.88 ERA in five games (four starts) for Double-A Jacksonville and Class A Jupiter.

LF Ichiro Suzuki, 42, cooled off, going 0-for-5. Prior to Tuesday, his 10 hits over the past three days were the most by a player his age or older since Cap Anson did it in 1894. Suzuki’s 10 hits in three games also tied the franchise record held by Hanley Ramirez, Luis Castillo and Preston Wilson.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who endured a brutal 5-for-52 slump with 28 strikeouts, extended his modest hit streak to three games and homered for the first time since May 15. Stanton drilled a 94-mph low fastball from reliever Enny Romero for a solo shot.