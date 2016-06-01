Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley has struggled in his past four starts -- a 5.95 ERA and a .370 batting average allowed. He will start on Wednesday against the Pirates.

LHP Mike Dunn (forearm), who missed Miami's first 51 games, was activated. He made 72 relief appearances for Miami last year and is the only lefty in the Marlins bullpen. Dunn's presence will allow Marlins manager the ability to mix and match a bit with lefty and righty hitters. Prior to Dunn's activation, the Marlins this year had tried a couple of lefties with very little success -- Chris Narveson, Craig Breslow and Cody Ege.

RHP Jose Fernandez (8-2) allowed three hits -- all singles -- and no walks while striking out six in seven scoreless innings. In addition, he got 10 ground-ball outs to just four in the air. Fernandez has now earned a win in each of his past seven starts, a career best. In his career at home, Fernandez is 22-1 with a 1.59 ERA.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 0-for-3 on Tuesday and is 0-for-6 in the Pirates series. That cooled him off a bit, but he is still batting .333 this season. He had 46 hits in May, one short of the franchise record set by Chris Coghlan, who did it twice in 2009. Ozuna hit .418 for May. The Marlins record for best batting average in one month is .431, set by Preston Wilson in 1999.

2B Miguel Rojas, who hurt a shoulder on Monday, said the injury is not serious.

RHP Edwin Jackson, 32, was designated for assignment. Jackson had a 5.91 ERA in eight relief appearances this year. Jackson, who had been a solid pitcher for most of his career -- capable of starting or pitching in a relief -- simply didn't work out for the Marlins.

RF Giancarlo Stanton (sore right side) missed his seventh straight start on Tuesday.