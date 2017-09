CF Marcell Ozuna, who batted .411 in May but is hitless in his past nine at-bats, was given Thursday’s start off as a rest day.

2B Derek Dietrich, who suffered a bone bruise to his left wrist on Wednesday, didn’t start.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who played Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, wasn’t in Thursday’s original lineup after experiencing more soreness on his right side. But, two hours before first pitch, Stanton was announced as a starter, and Cole Gillespie was scratched.