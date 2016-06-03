Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria, who had Miami’s game-winning RBI on Wednesday and had a triple and a run on Thursday, is batting only .250. however, that doesn’t tell Hechavarria’s full value -- not even close. First, Hechavarria is a highly regarded defensive shortstop who could win multiple Gold Gloves by the time he is done. Second, he usually bats in the eighth spot -- just in front of the pitcher -- which is the worst spot in the lineup. Pitchers can -- and often do -- work around the eight-hole hitter to get the relatively easy out behind him. That can cause an eight-hole hitter to get frustrated and swing at pitches outside the zone. But “Hech” has kept his poise, and he ranks among the National League leaders in batting average from the seventh inning and later.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen took a no-hit bid into the seventh inning against the Pirates on Thursday. He gave up a leadoff double to 3B Jung Ho Kang in the seventh. Kang hit a 3-1 pitch on a line to left. Chen’s final line: six-plus innings, one hit, three walks and two runs in a no-decision.

CF Marcell Ozuna, who batted .411 in May but is hitless in his past nine at-bats, was given Thursday’s start off as a rest day.

RHP Edwin Jackson, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Tuesday, was released Thursday. Jackson, 32, went 5.91 ERA in eight relief appearances this year. Jackson, who had been a solid pitcher for most of his career -- capable of starting or pitching in a relief -- simply didn’t work out for the Marlins.

2B Derek Dietrich, who sustained a bone bruise to his left wrist on Wednesday, didn’t play Thursday. Dietrich has been hit by pitch 39 times in his brief career. The 26-year-old career backup has been hit by nine pitches this season, which was tied for third in the majors entering Thursday.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who played Wednesday for the first time in more than a week, went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and two walks on Thursday. He wasn’t in the original lineup Thursday after experiencing more soreness on his right side. However, two hours before first pitch, Stanton was announced as a starter, and Cole Gillespie was scratched.