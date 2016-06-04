Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Mike Dunn gave up the game-winning two-run homer to lefty batter James Loney on Friday. Loney hit the first pitch he saw -- a fastball down the middle -- for an upper-deck shot. It was the second straight game in which Dunn was brought in to get a lefty batter and failed to get the job done. Against the Pirates, it was Matt Joyce who had a two-run single off of Dunn.

RHP Tom Koehler took a tough loss against the Mets on Sunday. He was locked in a 2-2 tie score against Mets ace Noah Syndergaard when he walked the leadoff batter in the seventh inning and was removed. The next batter, James Loney, drilled a two-run homer off of Marlins lefty reliever Mike Dunn.

CF Marcell Ozuna had a big game on Friday with two RBIs. He leads the team with 29 RBIs. The first RBI came on a solo home run, and the second on a well-hit sacrifice fly that carried to just short of the warning track. The home run was other-world impressive as he pulled a 100-mph fastball from Noah Syndergaard.

2B Derek Dietrich (bruised left wrist) returned to the lineup after missing Thursday's game. He went 1-for-4 with a strikeout. That strikeout was key, however, as he stranded runners on second and third with two outs in the seventh.