FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US MLB
June 9, 2016 / 3:46 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LHP Adam Conley received his third consecutive no-decision after allowing three runs, five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts Tuesday against Minnesota. The leadoff home run he surrendered to Eduardo Nunez snapped a streak of 181 batters Conley faced without allowing a homer.

CF Marcell Ozuna has hit safely in seven consecutive road games after going 1-for-5 on Tuesday. He has at least one hit in 14 of his past 15 road games.

LF Ichiro Suzuki was 2-for-5 on Tuesday, and he now has a hit in 14 of his past 15 games at Target Field. He has 2,968 career hits as his march toward 3,000 continues.

3B Martin Prado was 2-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday, and he leads the Marlins with a .395 road batting average. He is hitting .471 in four career games against Minnesota.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.