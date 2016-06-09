Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley received his third consecutive no-decision after allowing three runs, five hits and one walk with eight strikeouts Tuesday against Minnesota. The leadoff home run he surrendered to Eduardo Nunez snapped a streak of 181 batters Conley faced without allowing a homer.

CF Marcell Ozuna has hit safely in seven consecutive road games after going 1-for-5 on Tuesday. He has at least one hit in 14 of his past 15 road games.

LF Ichiro Suzuki was 2-for-5 on Tuesday, and he now has a hit in 14 of his past 15 games at Target Field. He has 2,968 career hits as his march toward 3,000 continues.

3B Martin Prado was 2-for-4 with two doubles Tuesday, and he leads the Marlins with a .395 road batting average. He is hitting .471 in four career games against Minnesota.