Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

C J.T. Realmuto doubled in the fifth inning for his team-leading 13th two-base hit of the season. He is batting .367 on the road for Miami this season, which is second on the team.

DH Ichiro Suzuki was 3-for-5 in the game, and recorded three or more hits in a game for the third time this season. He has five hits in the series and recorded a RBI in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

3B Martin Prado went 2-for-4 on Wednesday and has four hits in the series. He scored for the sixth time in his last seven games during the Marlins’ fifth-inning rally.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was 1-for-19 in June entering the game, but went 2-for-4 for his eighth multi-hit game of the season, and his first since May 13 at Washington. He has hit safely in four of his past five games versus Minnesota.