#US MLB
June 11, 2016 / 5:15 AM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C J.T. Realmuto extended his hitting streak to five games by going 3-for-4 and notching his 15th multi-hit game of the season Thursday. He also threw out his 12th baserunner.

1B Chris Johnson hit a pinch-hit two-run homer Thursday. It was the second pinch hit home run of his career -- both this season.

RF Ichiro Suzuki had multiple hits in all three games of the series and seven hits total over the three games in Minnesota. He has at least one hit in 16 of his last 17 games at Target Field.

DH Giancarlo Stanton (.197) struck out four times for the third time this season Thursday. He is third in the National League in strikeouts with 75.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
