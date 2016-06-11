Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez will go for his ninth straight victory when he starts at Arizona on Saturday, a streak that would enable him to break a tie with LHP Chris Hammond for the franchise record for consecutive victories. Fernandez, 23, is 9-2 with a 2.29 ERA, and his numbers during his eight-game winning streak are even better -- a 1.38 ERA and 78 strikeouts. Only former Dbacks LHP Randy Johnson (1999, 2000) and Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw have better numbers during an eight-game winning streak. “I think we see a more under control guy that is using his whole mix,” Dodgers manager Don Mattingly said. “Not going out and throwing the ball through a wall every pitch.”

1B Justin Bour hit his third homer in four career plate appearances off Arizona RHP Tyler Clippard to spark the Marlins’ comeback victory Friday. “I don’t think I see him any better,” Bour said. “It’s just the approach, trying to get the job done.” Bour’s other career pinch-hit homer was against Clippard on Sept. 6, 2015, when Clippard was with the New York Mets. Both pinch homers came on changeups. Bour homered on a fastball off Clippard on Sept. 16. “Just trying to get the job done,” Bour said. “With a guy on third, less than two (outs), that’s a free RBI. One you have to get. I was up there just trying to get one.”

RF Ichiro Suzuki grounded into a forceout as a pinch-hitter and remained five hits short of tying Pete Rose (4,256) for hits in a career. Suzuki, 42, had seven hits in a three-game series at Minnesota that ended Thursday. He played the outfield twice and was used as a DH once in that series. ”It was easy in Minnesota because of the DH and the way the pitching we set up there,“ Miami manager Don Mattingly said. ”The thing that I have to watch is time. We have to make sure he gets his breaks in there.

C Jeff Mathis was 1-for-3 with a single and a walk while making his 14th start of the season, catching LHP Justin Nicolina. His seventh-inning loaded the bases in front of pinch-hitter Justin Bour, whose grand slam tied the game at 5. ”I thought the Mathis at-bat was huge,“ Miami manager Don Mattingly said. Mathis made his first start since June 3 and second since May 29, but Mattingly sees Mathis, a 12-year veteran, as a steadying presence. He’s also a mentor,” Mattingly said. “He’s a guy everybody on the staff is comfortable throwing to. He brings a lot of different aspects. Kind of a perfect backup guy.”

RF Giancarlo Stanton was 1-for-4 with a double in the first game of a three-game series at Chase Field, a park where he has enjoyed success in the past. Stanton has six doubles, six homers and 14 RBIs in 18 career games in Arizona. Stanton has been scuffling for about a month, going 11-for-92 with 45 strikeouts in the last 25 games during the stretch, which began the day after his two-run homer broke a tie in the eighth inning for a 6-4 victory over Philadelphia on May 6.