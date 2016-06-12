Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez retired the first 17 batters he faced before giving up four runs on five straight hits in suffering his first loss since May 28. “It is called baseball,” Fernandez said. “I was trying to go out there and give my best like I always do. Give my team a chance to win but it is not a big deal. It was just five innings. They hit the ball hard a couple times. I am very happy about my personal outing, but the team lost so that throws everything away.” The loss broke an eight-start winning streak, tied for the best in franchise history with LHP Chris Hammond. Fernandez had a 1.38 ERA and 78 strikeouts during his 8-0 stretch, and only former D-backs LHP Randy Johnson (1999, 2000) and Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw have better numbers during an eight-game winning streak, according to Elias Sports Bureau.

RHP A.J. Ramos converted his 19th straight save in an 8-6 victory at Arizona on Friday, setting a franchise record for consecutive saves to begin a season. .

RHP A.J. Ramos recorded his 19th straight save Saturday, setting a franchise record for consecutive seasons to begin a season. “He’s kind of a different style of closer, from the standpoint, the breaking ball, the change,” Miami manager Don Mattingly said. “A mixture of pitches. Instead of a two-pitch guy, he has three pitches.” Ramos stepped into the closer’s role early last season and has run with it. “He likes the challenge of that role,” Mattingly said. “He has taken ownership of it. It’s always nice to know at the end of the game, when guys are getting that save every time they get a chance, it gives your team a lot of confidence. If you can get to there, the game is in good hands.”

CF Marcell Ozuna extended his road hitting streak to 11 games with his 12 homer of the season Saturday. It is the longest current active road streak in the majors. He was 1-for-5 with one RBI, ending a three-game streak of multi-hit, multi-RBI games at three. It was the longest streak of his career and left him tied with 10 players (15 occurrences) for the longest such streak in franchise history. 1B Justin Bour was the last to do it, on Sept. 25-27, 2015.

C J.T. Realmuto was 1-for-4 with his third homer of the season Saturday and is hitting .377 on the road, third-best in the majors.

3B Martin Prado was 4-for-5 with four singles Saturday, giving him 11 hits and three walks in the first five games of the Marlins’ nine-game road trip that began in Minnesota on Tuesday. Prado leads the major leagues with a .412 batting average on the road this season, overtaking Detroit DH Victor Martinez (.398) with his four-hit game. “I just try to use the whole park,” Prado said.