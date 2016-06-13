Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, who pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against Arizona on May 5, gave up four runs in the first inning and six runs in five innings in the rematch Sunday. He was hurt by a three-run homer from Arizona LF Peter O'Brien on a pitch that might not have been a strike. "I think it is a ball if he took it, down and in," Conley said. "When I throw the ball down there, guys don't usually do that. It is one thing to get a ball down there and hit it that hard, but to keep it fair is really impressive. If I had to throw that pitch again I would do it again."

RHP Jose Fernandez went six innings Saturday and has 80 2/3 innings this season, his first full year back after undergoing Tommy John on May 16, 2014. The Marlins have a plan in place to limit Fernandez's innings this season, and both sides discussed it this spring. Manager Don Mattingly took pains to stay away from specifics when asked the other day. "He's pretty much right" on pace, Mattingly said. "The plan is working to this point. You always talk about the 180 (innings) range. We're right around that. Right now I'm glad we put that together in spring, because there are going to be parts of this plan he doesn't like very much, and he knows it. We've talked about. Glad it was there before he got on a roll and wants to solve the problems of the world." Fernandez, 9-3 with a 2.57 ERA, belongs on the NL All-Star team, but missing that game would be a way to conserve innings. "Everything we have will unfold as the season goes along," Mattingly said.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will get another chance for his first major league hit when he starts at San Diego on Monday, the first game of a three-game series. Chen, 3-2 with a 4.56 ERA, is 0-for-28, 0-for-22 this season, his first in the NL after playing his first four seasons with Baltimore. "I want to see my first hit as soon as possible," Chen said through an interpreter Sunday. "I will try to adjust my swing. Maybe I will try swing more like Jose." Marlins RHP Jose Fernandez is hitting .174 this season and is a career .197 hitter with two homers and 10 RBIs. Chen will make his first career appearance against the Padres.

CF Marcell Ozuna had his road hitting streak stopped at 11 when he was 0-for-3 Sunday. He still leads the majors with a .404 batting average on the road, and he had 13 RBIs during the 11-game streak. "Great player," Miami manager Don Mattlingly, who had seen Ozuna sparingly the last several seasons as the manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers. "I've got to see him every day now, and I see a guy who can really hit," Mattingly said. "Has power. Uses the whole field. Hits righting and lefties. He's been a good defender in center. You see a guy ... the reason a lot of teams were wanting to get hold of him when they kind of thought we were thinking of letting this guy go for some reason. A ton of teams calling and asking about him. You know why. They saw that ability."

RF Ichiro Suzuki walked as a pinch-hitter Sunday and will continue his quest to catch Pete Rose's major league record of 4,256 hits in San Diego in a three-game series that begins Monday. Ichiro has 2,974 hits in 14-plus U.S. seasons after getting 1,278 hits in nine seasons in Japan. "You don't know if Pete would have played over there what he would have done, so it's hard to compare," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "But it's a lot of hits, no matter how you slice it. It's an incredible career if it was just here. The fact that he had another 1,200 hits in Japan makes it even more special. It tells you what kind of player he is. I think they are legitimate anyway. We've had a number of Japanese players come over and be successful. There are great players all over the world. I don't want to downplay that at all." After getting seven hits in a three-game series in Minnesota last week, Suzuki had only twoplus pinch-hit appearances in a three-game series at Arizona.