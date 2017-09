SS Adeiny Hechavarria had a double and a triple for four RBIs and two runs scored Monday night. It is his first four-RBI game since Sept. 3, 2013.

3B Martin Prado was 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs, a walk and two runs scored Monday. He is hitting .425 (51-for-120) in 30 road games this season, the highest road batting average in the major leagues. Prado also has an eight-game road hitting streak.