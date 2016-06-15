FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 15, 2016 / 11:06 PM / a year ago

Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RHP Tom Koehler made the 100th start of his major league career Tuesday night. His win Tuesday improved his mark against the Padres to 3-0 with a 2.14 ERA in four starts (21 innings). He tied his season high with eight strikeouts.

OF Ichiro Suzuki grounded out in the ninth Tuesday night as a pinch-hitter, meaning he will have to wait at least one more day before getting his 4,256th professional hit to equal Pete Rose’s career total. While the stat is a small footnote in the United States, it is a major story in Japan.

C Jeff Mathis hit the third grand slam of his career Tuesday night. Two have come against the Padres. His previous grand slam against the Padres came June 30, 2013. Tuesday’s homer was also his first of the season.

3B Martin Prado was 2-for-5 on Tuesday. He is hitting .424 in 31 games on the road this season -- the highest road batting average in the majors.

