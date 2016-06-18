Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, who had a no-hitter through 5 2/3 innings, settled for a no-decision against Colorado on Friday. It was the third time this season that he has carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning. His final line on Friday: 5 2/3 innings, one hit, five walks, one run and five strikeouts. Conley’s attempt at a no-hitter was broken up on Carlos Gonzalez’s two-out double down the right-field line.

RHP Jose Fernandez, who was scheduled to start on Friday, will not pitch until Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves.

OF Ichiro Suzuki was used as a pinch hitter on Friday and lined a single to center for career hit No. 2,980. On Wednesday, Suzuki got two hits to pass Pete Rose for an unofficial record -- most hits in as a pro player in a major league. After Wednesday, Suzuki had 4,257 - one more than Rose. But Suzuki got 1,278 of his hits in Japan, which shouldn’t count -- at least according to Rose.

2B Derek Dietrich, who suffered a bruised left foot after being hit with a pitch on Monday, returned to the starting lineup on Friday.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-3 on Friday and had a two-out, two-run single on a hard line-drive to center. That may not sound like much to a hitter who has been slumping, but for Stanton it was significant. He had just one homer and five RBIs in his past 20 games. For the season, Stanton is batting .200 with 12 long balls and 31 RBIs.