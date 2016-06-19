Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley leads the majors this season, pitching five or more hitless innings three times. Conley, who has a 3.94 ERA, has been wildly inconsistent this year. Of his 14 starts, five have been quality (at least six innings, three runs or less). But he also has five starts when he has allowed four or more earned runs.

RHP Tom Koehler, who pitches against Colorado on Sunday, ranks 18th among National League starters this season in terms of most run support. The Marlins are averaging 5.50 runs per Koehler start. Koehler has not done much with that run support, though. He is 5-6 with a 4.25 ERA. Then again, those stats are in line with Koehler's career numbers: 31-42 with a 4.12 ERA.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen lasted just 2 1/3 innings on Saturday -- the shortest start of his 131-game career. He allowed seven hits, two walks and a season-high six runs. Chen's ERA is 5.22 -- the worst among Marlins starters. Needless to say, Miami expected more of Chen for its $80 million investment.

RF Giancarlo Stanton, who is trying to snap out of a slump, had his first three-hit game since April 24. After going 2-for-3 with two RBIs on Friday, Stanton went 3-for-5 on Saturday and raised his batting average to .210. He also made a diving catch in the first inning.