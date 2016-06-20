Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Jarlin Garcia, who is 1-3 with a 4.54 ERA at Double-A Jacksonville, is considered a possible long-term solution to the rotation spot vacated by Justin Nicolino, who was optioned to the minors on Sunday. RHP Paul Clemens is the pitcher the Marlins will try for the short term, but the 28-year-old has a 5.51 ERA in the majors and is considered stop-gap. Garcia is Miami's No. 1 healthy pitching prospect. The only Marlins pitching prospect rated higher than Garcia is Tyler Kolek, who is out for the year due to elbow surgery.

RHP Tom Koehler pitched six scoreless innings to lower his ERA to 3.92. Koehler allowed just two hits and struck out six, but he set a career high with six walks - including one intentional.

RHP Paul Clemens was recalled from New Orleans on Sunday. Clemens was 6-4 with a 4.30 ERA and two complete games in 14 starts at New Orleans. In 48 appearances in the majors, Clemens, 28, is 4-8 with a 5.51 ERA.

LHP Justin Nicolino (2-4, 5.17 ERA) was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. Nicolino, 24, hasn't won a game since May 3. He had gone seven straight games without lasting at least six innings.