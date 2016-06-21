Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Paul Clemens, who was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, got a no-decision against Colorado on Monday. His fastball velocity was off, he had a bloody right hand from the grip on his curveball, and he lasted five innings and 78 pitches, allowing seven hits, three walks and three homers. Clemens, 28, was extremely fortunate that he allowed only three runs. It will be interesting to see how much rope the Marlins give Clemens going forward and how aggressive they might be in an effort to acquire a starting pitcher who can be an upgrade.

LF Christian Yelich hit just three homers at Marlins Park in his first three seasons but already has four in his home stadium this season. His career high for homers in a season is nine, but he is on pace for 16 this year.

LHP Justin Nicolino, who was sent to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday, earned his demotion, sporting a 2-4 record and a 5.17 ERA. He went winless in his final seven starts, posting a 6.44 ERA. For the season, his 4.37 strikeouts per nine innings ranked last in the majors among pitchers with at least 50 innings. Nicolino has regressed from a so-so rookie season in which he went 5-4 with a 4.01 ERA.

CF Marcell Ozuna hit two solo homers on Monday for the first multi-homer game of his career. Ozuna has 15 homers this season and three in the past two games. He is just eight from tying his career high of 23 homers, which is what he did in 2014. Last year was a nightmare for Ozuna, who was sent to the minor leagues midway through the season, finishing with a .259 batting average, 10 homers and 44 RBIs in 459 at-bats. But now Ozuna is back in form, and the Scott Boras client is looking to cash in after the 2019 season when he is due to become a free agent.