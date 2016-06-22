Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will start against the Braves on Wednesday. He is 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in three career appearances against Atlanta, including two starts. He has allowed 15 hits in 12 1/3 innings, which is a departure from Adam Conley, who has gone into the sixth inning with a no-hit bid still intact.

RHP Jose Fernandez pitched a brilliant game on Tuesday against the Atlanta Braves. Fernandez went seven innings and allowed just one hit -- an infield grounder -- and no runs. He gave up two walks and one hit-by-pitch in a 99-pitch effort. He struck out seven batters, including the final two batters he faced. He left with a 2-0 lead, but his bullpen, namely David Phelps, blew the advantage and Fernandez settled for a no-decision.

CF Marcell Ozuna was given a rest on Tuesday and was not in the lineup one day after the first two-homer performance of his career. Ozuna, who struck out as a pinch hitter on Tuesday, said he "was able to fulfill one of my dreams" on Monday by slugging the two homers. For the season, Ozuna is hitting.322 with 15 homers, eight shy of his career high. He has seven go-ahead homers this season, which ranks sixth in the majors. His batting average ranks eighth in the majors. His 24 multi-hit games rank third among NL outfielders. And his 36 games reaching base streak earlier this year was the longest in the majors this season.

RF Giancarlo Stanton is trying to get his issues corrected. From May 7 to June 12, Stanton endured the worst slump of his career, batting .112 with two homers and five RBIs. Since then and entering Tuesday, Stanton hit .450 (9-for-20) with one homer and three RBIs. But on Tuesday, Stanton slumped again, going 0-for-5 with two strikeouts. He is hitting just .211 for the season and one of his strikeouts was particularly huge, coming with two on and one out in the bottom of the 10th in a one-run loss.