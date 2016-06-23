Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will start against the Braves on Wednesday. He is 1-0 with a 5.84 ERA in three career appearances against Atlanta, including two starts. He has allowed 15 hits in 12 1/3 innings, which is a departure from the Adam Conley who has gone into the sixth inning with a no-hit bid still intact.

RHP David Phelps has converted on 17 of 21 (81.0 percent) of his hold tries this season. One of those blown holds came on Tuesday, when he entered the game with a 2-0 lead to start the eighth inning and quickly gave up a two-run homer to Jace Peterson. Overall, though, Phelps has had a solid year making the transition from spot starter/long reliever to set-up man for closer A.J. Ramos. Phelps is 4-4 with a 2.48 ERA.

RHP Kyle Barraclough, who made his big-league debut last year, has been successful on 16 of his 17 hold tries (94.1 percent) this season. However, Barraclough (3-2, 3.14 ERA) took the loss in the 10th inning of Tuesday's game. Barraclough's biggest problem is his control. He has walked at least one batter in 18 of his past 22 relief appearances. He entered the week with the worst walk rate in the NL -- 7.2 per nine innings. That lack of control negated some of his strengths. Barraclough leads the NL with 16.9 strikeouts per nine innings, and batters are hitting just .200 with one homer against him this season.

C Jeff Mathis got the start on Wednesday instead of J.T. Realmuto. Entering Wednesday, Marlins pitchers had a 3.20 ERA with Mathis catching and a 4.22 ERA with Realmuto. And that trend continued on Wednesday as the Marlins got a 3-0 shutout.