Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria started in the leadoff spot Thursday for just the fifth time this season.

SS Adeiny Hechavarria batted leadoff spot for only the fifth time this season Thursday. He went 0-for-2 but drew two walks. In addition, Miami, after a 4-2 victory over the Cubs on Thursday, is 4-1 when Hechavarria bats leadoff.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen got a no-decision against Chicago on Thursday. He went seven-plus innings and allowed two runs, five hits and zero walks. Except for a solo homer to third-string catcher David Ross to tie up the score 2-2, Chen was outstanding, striking out seven.

CF Marcell Ozuna is having a great season, but he still does things -- at times -- that makes observers wonder if he will he ever mature into a consistent and fundamentally sound player. In Thursday's fourth inning, he played a single into a triple, failing to get in front of the ball on what should have been a routine play. That led to a run and a 1-0 Cubs lead. Two innings later, however, Ozuna homered to put Miami on top 2-1. But that's typical of the inconsistent Ozuna. In 2014, Ozuna broke out with a .269 batting average, 23 homers and 85 RBIs. Last year, Ozuna came to camp overweight, slumped, got send to the minors and finished with subpar numbers -- a .259 batting average, 10 homers and 44 RBIs. This year, he has rebounded to a .322 average, 16 homers and 44 RBIs.

RHP Bryan Morris, who underwent back surgery earlier this month, plans to start throwing again in August and hopes to return in September.

RHP Bryan Morris (herniated disc) plans to start throwing again in August. He hopes to return in September.

RF Giancarlo Stanton went 2-for-4 on Thursday with a home run and a go-ahead single in the eighth. Stanton is hitting .216.