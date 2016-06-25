Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler is consistently inconsistent. You can wind him up, and he will have something close to a 10-10 record and a 4.00 ERA by the end of the year. In that way, he is consistent. But during the season, he has wild highs and wild lows, and that was the case on Friday, when he gave up a four-spot in the first inning and then pitched five straight scoreless innings. Koehler’s final line: six innings, seven hits, two walks, four runs and six strikeouts. He got a no-decision.

RHP Jose Fernandez might be skipped a second time this year, which could allow him to pitch potential playoff games. The Marlins don’t want to exceed 180 innings this year on Fernandez, who is in his first full season after elbow surgery. His next start is Sunday against Chicago.

CF Marcell Ozuna leads all National League outfielders in OPS. He also leads the Marlins in triples (five) and homers (16). In a full season, only two Marlins players have ever led the team in those two categories in the same year, Derrek Lee in 2002 and Moises Alou in 1997.

1B Justin Bour hit a grand slam against Chicago on Friday. It was Bour’s 13th homer of the season and his second career grand slam.

OF Ichiro Suzuki, appearing as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning against Cubs reliever Travis Wood, struck out swinging. Suzuki has 2,983 career hits, two behind Sam Rice for 30th place on the MLB career list.