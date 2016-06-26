Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Paul Clemens got the win Saturday but likely did nothing to dissuade the Marlins from pursuing an upgrade for the fifth spot in their starting rotation. He lasted five innings and allowed four runs, four hits, five walks and struck out five. Meanwhile, Miami has inquired about Jake Odorizzi (Tampa Bay Rays), Bud Norris (Atlanta Braves) and Drew Pomeranz (San Diego Padres).

RHP Jose Fernandez, 31-12 in his big-league career, makes his first start against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. Fernandez is 23-1 with a 1.48 ERA in his career at Marlins Park. Fernandez has limited right-handed hitters to a .167 average in his career.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who inherited one runner in the ninth, got the last two outs for his 24th save of the season Saturday against the Cubs. Dating to last season, he has 33 consecutive saves, which ties Steve Cishek for the franchise record.

CF Marcell Ozuna (sore left wrist) sat out Saturday and may rest Sunday as well. Ozuna leads the Marlins in batting average (.320), triples (five) and homers (16).

1B Justin Bour went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer and three RBIs on Saturday. In the fourth, he hit a two-run homer, pulling a fastball that reached the upper deck in right. It was his 14th homer of the season and his third in three games. It's also his best homer streak of the year. In the fifth, Bour added a run-scoring double.

RF Ichiro Suzuki recorded a hit Saturday and has 2,984 career hits. He is three behind Sam Rice for 30th on the MLB career list.