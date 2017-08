LHP Jo-Jo Reyes' contract was selected Tuesday from Triple-A New Orleans. He was 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA in 22 appearances with New Orleans. Reyes took the roster spot of RHP Paul Clemens, who was claimed off waivers by San Diego.

The Marlins selected the contract of LHP Jo-Jo Reyes, who was 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA in 22 appearances with Triple-A New Orleans. Reyes took the roster spot of RHP Paul Clemens, who was claimed off waivers by San Diego