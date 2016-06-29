Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Wei-Yin Chen had his next start pushed back to Thursday at Atlanta. He was originally scheduled to pitch on Wednesday but manager Don Mattingly decided to flip-flop him and right-hander Tom Koehler. Chen had allowed 15 earned runs, including seven home runs, over 13 2/3 innings in his previous three starts before holding the Chicago Cubs to two runs in seven innings on Thursday. "It's really a chance to give (Chen) a little bit of a breather but Atlanta is just stacked with lefties and these guys (the Tigers) are stacked with righties," Mattingly said.

LF Ichiro Suzuki moved past Sam Rice into 30th place on MLB's all-time hits list with two singles on Tuesday. He now has 2,986 hits. Suzuki, who also walked, boosted his average to .340. "It's been fun to watch," manager Don Mattingly said. "He's been kind of ageless. We really shouldn't be talking about his age because he runs better than most, plays defense better than most and he's been swinging the bat better than most. Everything about him has been way above average."

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes had his contract selected from Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. Reyes was 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA in 22 appearances with the Zephyrs. Reyes took the roster spot of Paul Clemens, who was claimed off waivers by the San Diego Padres. Reyes gives manager Don Mattingly a second left-hander option out of the bullpen along with Mike Dunn.

DH Giancarlo Stanton blasted his 15th homer of the season on Tuesday, a moonshot over the center-field wall at Comerica Park off Mike Pelfrey. He also had two singles and drove in three runs. Stanton has lifted his average to .228 after a woeful start. "It's nice to see him get going again," manager Don Mattingly said. "He's been swinging better for a while now and it seems like the way he was swinging early in the year is behind us."