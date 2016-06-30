Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

SS Adeiny Hechavarria had an RBI triple in four at-bats Wednesday. He needs two more hits to reach the 500 career mark. He had four hits and scored three runs during the two-game series at Detroit. Hechavarria also made a leaping grab of a Miguel Cabrera liner. "He made a great play," Cabrera said. "He's one of the top defensive shortstops in the league."

RHP Tom Koehler lasted just three innings while getting charged with his seventh loss of the season Wednesday. He threw 45 pitches in the first inning, allowing Detroit to bat around and score four runs. The Tigers added another run in the second when he was forced to duck as Miguel Cabrera's RBI single whizzed past him. Koehler had won his last three decisions. It was just the third outing in 16 starts in which he failed to log five innings.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will start the opener of a four-game series at Atlanta on Thursday. He was originally scheduled to pitch on Wednesday, but Marlins manager Don Mattingly decided to flip-flop him and right-hander Tom Koehler. Chen had allowed 15 earned runs, including seven home runs, over 13 2/3 innings in his previous three starts before holding the Chicago Cubs to two runs in seven innings last Thursday. Mattingly made the change in part because of the Braves' heavy left-handed hitting lineup.

DH Ichiro Suzuki had a pair of singles Wednesday at Detroit, moving him within 12 hits (2,988) of 3,000 for his major league career. Suzuki also contributed two hits from the leadoff spot Tuesday and is now batting .342. He has 16 multi-hit games this season.

3B Martin Prado had four singles in five at-bats on Wednesday. He now has 25 multi-hit games this season. He has 13 career games with four hits, including three this season. He's batting .417 in road games and .316 overall.