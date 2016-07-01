Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Wei-Yin Chen (4-3) was charged with four runs on eight hits in 5 1/3 innings Thursday in a loss to the Braves. He struck out two and walked two, leaving after 82 pitches. Chen's ERA is 5.11, not what the Marlins hoped after signing him to a five-year deal worth $80 million as a free agent.

LHP Justin Nicolino will likely be recalled from Triple-A New Orleans to start Friday night for the Marlins against the Braves, although the move has not been announced. He had made two starts since being sent down, allowing just eight hits and two earned runs over 13 1/3 innings. Nicolino was 2-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 10 starts for Miami.

1B Justin Bour hit a three-run homer his first time up Thursday, giving him 15 for the season and eight in his career against the Braves. He has drove in 22 runs in 21 games against Atlanta. Bour also walked twice and is batting .363 against the Braves. The eight homers have come in the last eight games against Atlanta.

RHP Fernando Rodney, who was 17 for 17 in save opportunities with the Padres, was acquired Thursday in exchange for RHP Chris Paddack, a prospect pitching in Class A. Rodney, 39, had a 0.31 ERA in 28 appearances, striking out 33 in 28 2/3 innings.

RHP Bryan Morris, who underwent back surgery on June 1, was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Thursday. He plans to start throwing again in August, and he hopes to return in September.