Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Brian Ellington was optioned Friday to Triple-A New Orleans, despite posting some good numbers while at Miami. He went 1-1 with a 0.79 ERA in 10 relief appearances for the Marlins since he was recalled June 5.

RHP Jose Fernandez (10-3, 2.28 ERA) makes his 16th start of the season Saturday. He was 2-1 with a 1.67 ERA in four starts in June. Fernandez ranks third in the league with 138 strikeouts and averages a league-best 13.1 per nine innings. Fernandez is 4-1 with a 2.15 ERA in seven career starts against Atlanta. This season he's made one start against Atlanta, but received no-decision after throwing seven innings of scoreless, one-hit ball. Fernandez was the improbable hitting hero Friday with a pinch-hit double that scored the go-ahead runs in the 12th inning.

LHP Justin Nicolino, who was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Friday, lasted only five innings in his return to the major leagues. He allowed four runs on seven hits, a home run, a walk and struck out one. He entered the game with a 2-0 record and 0.64 ERA in two career games against the Braves.

OF Marcell Ozuna hit a two-run homer Friday, giving him 17 for the season. The run scored was the 200th of Ozuna's career. Ozuna had four hits, matching his career high, and is batting .375 against the Braves this season.

RHP Fernando Rodney made his Miami debut Friday and pitched a scoreless inning. He allowed a walk and struck out two batters.

2B Derek Dietrich hit the second pitch he saw from Julio Teheran for a home run Friday. It was his fourth homer of the year and the second leadoff homer. It also ended Teheran's 23-inning scoreless streak. Dietrich's last home run came May 29 against Teheran. He also hit by a pitch for a league-leading 17th time this season and 49th of his career.

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes was designated for assignment Friday. He made only one appearance for the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits over two innings. The veteran had made 22 appearances for Triple-A New Orleans before being recalled and went 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA for the Zephyrs.