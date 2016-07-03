Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley, who is 2-0 with a 3.54 ERA in four career starts against the Braves, will face them Sunday night at Fort Bragg, N.C. He had a career-high eight strikeouts in a victory in Miami and is 1-0 with a 1.46 ERA in two starts against the Braves this year. Conley (4-5, 3.90 ERA) had recorded 12 consecutive scoreless innings before imploding in the fifth inning Wednesday at Detroit.

RHP Jose Fernandez allowed a career-high nine runs (six earned) in 5 2/3 innings Saturday, snapping a four-game winning streak against the Braves. He struck out eight, but threw three wild pitches and allowed eight hits. Two were homers -- a two-run blast by Freddie Freeman in the first inning and a three-run shot by Jace Peterson in a seven-run sixth. Fernandez fell to 10-4 with a 2.69 ERA.

1B Justin Bour left Saturday's game against the Braves in the sixth inning with a sprained right ankle he turned when jamming his left foot into the bag in a race to retire Chase d'Arnaud. Bour, who had struck out and walked, hit his eighth career homer Thursday against the Braves and came in with a .347 average against them.

OF Ichiro Suzuki, starting in right field for Giancarlo Stanton, had an RBI triple in the third inning Saturday against the Braves, giving him 2,899 hits in the majors. He finished 1-for-5 with three strikeouts, remaining 11 hits from the 3,000 milestone in the United States. Suzuki is batting .338.

2B Derek Dietrich tied the Marlins' team record when he was hit by a pitch for the 17th time this season in the ninth inning Saturday against the Braves. He leads the majors. Carlos Delgado was hit 17 times in 2005.