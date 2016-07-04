Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Yefri Perez had his contract purchase from Double-A Jacksonville to serve as a 26th player for the Sunday game in North Carolina. Perez, 25, was batting .257/.330/.310 with one homer, 10 RBIs and 37 stolen bases in 73 Double-A games this year. He has no major league experience.

RHP Tom Koehler (6-7, 4.45 ERA) is the scheduled starter for the Marlins on Monday at the New York Mets. This will mark Koehler's second appearance of the season against the Mets, who tagged him with a loss on June 3. Koehler won his next three. He threw 105 pitches in six innings of that matchup with New York, and he hasn't reached the 100-pitch mark in any of his five outings since then.

RHP A.J. Ramos, who had a streak of 33 chances without a blown save snapped Friday night, was roughed up again Sunday night. This time it wasn't so troublesome because he entered the game with a five-run lead in a non-save situation. He surrendered two runs, marking the second time this season he allowed runs in consecutive outings. However, the three runs allowed are the most he has given up across two games.

1B Justin Bour (sprained right ankle) was out of the lineup Sunday night after leaving the game Saturday with an injury that occurred after he made a fielding play in Atlanta. He had played in 68 of the team's first 82 games. Bour still had a role at Fort Bragg, presenting a pair of cleats to a serviceman prior to the game.

RHP Fernando Rodney has been a good pickup in two games since arriving in a trade from the Padres. He was designated for the setup role with Miami, and that is exactly how he has been used. But in both cases, closer A.J. Ramos has followed him by giving up runs, so it is possible that Rodney could be considered for the closer role that has mostly defined his career. Before the trade, he went 17-for-17 in save chances this season.

OF Ichiro Suzuki likely will have to wait until after the All-Star break to reach the 3,000-hit mark for his major league career. He is at 2,989 after going 0-for-1 as a pinch hitter Sunday night against the Braves. He had only one hit in limited action during the four-game series vs. Atlanta.

2B Derek Dietrich had a string of being hit by pitches come to a halt at least temporary when he made it through Sunday's game without being plunked. Across the previous six games, he was hit by pitches six times to move into the major league lead with 17 for the season. The next time he is hit, he will move into the Marlins' all-time single-season lead, breaking a tie in that category with Carlos Delgado (2005).

LHP Jo-Jo Reyes, designated for assignment Friday, cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A New Orleans on Sunday. He made only one appearance for the Marlins, allowing two runs on three hits over two innings. The veteran is 1-1 with a 4.17 ERA in 22 appearances for New Orleans.