Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

CF Yefri Perez, whose contract was purchased from Double-A Jacksonville to serve as a 26th player for the Sunday game in North Carolina, was optioned to Jacksonville on Monday. Perez, 25, is batting .254/.329/.307 with one homer, 27 RBIs and 37 stolen bases in 74 Double-A games this year. He still has no major league experience.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen will look to snap out of a recent slump Tuesday night, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the middle game of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Chen took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out two over 5 1/3 innings as the Marlins fell to the Atlanta Braves, 8-5. It was the first loss in his last eight starts for Chen, who has a 6.12 ERA in that span as his overall ERA has risen from a season-low 4.22 to 5.11. This will be Chen's first appearance against the Mets.

C J.T. Realmuto remained red-hot at the plate Monday, when he went 4-for-4 with a walk and a stolen base in the Marlins' 8-6 loss to the Mets. Realmuto singled in each of his first four at-bats before drawing a walk in the eighth inning. He has reached base in each of his last eight plate appearances dating back to Sunday night and is batting a robust .538 (14-for-26) with one homer, two RBIs and three stolen bases during the Marlins' current nine-game road trip, a stretch in which he has raised his overall average from .302 to .325. He has five homers, 25 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 71 games this season.

1B Justin Bour (right ankle) did not play Monday afternoon, when the Marlins fell to the Mets, 8-6. It was the second straight game missed by Bour, who was injured while fielding a ground ball and racing to first base during Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Manager Don Mattingly said Bour is day-to-day. Bour is batting .268 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs in 68 games this season.

OF Ichiro Suzuki moved closer to the 3,000-hit mark Monday, when he laced the 2,990th hit of his career -- a pinch-hit double -- in the eighth inning of the Marlins' 8-6 loss to the Mets. The hit was the second in the last five games for the 42-year-old Suzuki, who was also limited to pinch-hitting duties in three of the Marlins' four games against the Atlanta Braves over the weekend. Suzuki is aiming to become the 30th big leaguer to reach 3,000 hits. He is batting .340 with no homers, 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases in 70 games this season.