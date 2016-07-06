Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez was selected to the National League All-Star team Tuesday. It is the second All-Star honor for Fernandez, who is 10-4 with a 2.69 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings. Fernandez is scheduled to make his final start of the first half on Friday, which could make him a candidate to start the game for the National League. He made his first trip to the All-Star Game as a rookie in 2013.

LHP A.J. Ramos was selected to the National League All-Star team Tuesday. It is the first All-Star honor for Ramos, who celebrated the achievement by throwing a hitless ninth inning to record his 25th save as the Marlins beat the Mets, 5-2. Ramos converted his first 24 save opportunities, the longest such streak to open a season in franchise history. He is 0-0 with a 2.38 ERA in 36 games.

LHP Justin Nicolino will look to earn his first win in two months Wednesday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Marlins in the finale of a three-game series against the New York Mets at Citi Field. Nicolino didn't factor into the decision in his most recent start last Friday, when he gave up four runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out one over five innings in the Marlins' 7-5, 12-inning win over the Atlanta Braves. It was the first start for Nicolino following a two-week stint at Triple-A New Orleans. Nicolino is winless in his last eight big league starts, a stretch in which he is 0-4 with a 5.95 ERA while allowing 63 hits and nine walks in 42 1/3 innings. He is 0-0 with a 3.97 ERA in two career starts against the Mets.

CF Marcell Ozuna was selected to the National League All-Star team Tuesday. It is the first All-Star honor for Ozuna, who celebrated the achievement by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk in the Marlins' 5-2 win over the Mets. Ozuna is tied with LF Christian Yelich for the team lead in batting average at .314 and leads the club with 17 homers and 47 RBIs.

1B Justin Bour (right ankle) traveled back to Miami for an MRI Tuesday and missed his third straight game as the Marlins beat the Mets, 5-2. Manager Don Mattingly said it was unlikely Bour would be back in time to be available off the bench Wednesday afternoon, when the Marlins and Mets play the series finale. Mattingly said Bour would likely be placed on the disabled list if the MRI revealed anything worrisome. Bour was hurt while fielding a ground ball and racing to first base during Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. He is hitting .268 with 15 homers and 46 RBIs in 68 games this season.

RHP Fernando Rodney was selected to the National League All-Star team Tuesday. It is the third All-Star honor for Rodney, who earned the spot on the strength of his performance as the San Diego Padres' closer prior to being traded to the Marlins last Thursday. Rodney converted all 17 of his save opportunities for the Padres while going 0-1 with a 0.31 ERA in 28 games. Overall between the Padres and Marlins, Rodney is 0-2 with a 1.10 ERA. The 39-year-old Rodney, who is the oldest All-Star on the National League squad, was also selected to the American League All-Star team in 2012, when he pitched for the Tampa Bay Rays, and in 2014, when he was with the Seattle Mariners.