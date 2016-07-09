Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Fernandez beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-1 on Friday, improving to 25-1 with a 1.43 ERA in his career at Marlins Park. He held the Reds to six hits, no walks and one run, which was unearned. He struck out eight batters in seven innings. Overall this season, Fernandez is 11-4 with a 2.52 ERA. He has a 0.26 ERA in his past five home starts, and his 154 strikeouts are second in the majors behind Washington's Max Scherzer (155).

LHP Justin Nicolino was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans. The move came as little surprise as Nicolino was 0-5 with a 6.31 ERA in his past 10 major league starts. He has been demoted twice this season, and you can easily assume the Marlins are working the phones to try to trade for a starting pitcher to take Nicolino's spot in the rotation, which will come up again after the All-Star break, on July 19.

C Tomas Telis, a switch-hitter who was leading Triple-A New Orleans with a .311 batting average, was recalled Friday and will serve as Miami's third catcher and a pinch hitter.

RF Giancarlo Stanton was 1-for-3 with a walk on Friday, raising his batting average slightly to .232. Stanton, overcoming a slump that dominated his first half of the season, crushed a double to left for his only hit on Friday. He also had four homers in four straight at-bats earlier this week against the New York Mets. Largely because of that, he was named to the Home Run Derby, which will be held Monday in San Diego as part of the All-Star Game festivities. In the first round, Stanton will face Seattle Mariners star Robinson Cano, who won the event in 2011.