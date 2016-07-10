Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley beat the Reds on Saturday, allowing four hits and two runs in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked one. Conley (6-5) lowered his ERA slightly to 3.62.

CF Marcell Ozuna went 1-for-3 on Saturday, raising his batting average to .307. He also threw a runner out at third base, a key play. Earlier Saturday, it was announced that Ozuna will start the All-Star Game, taking over for injured New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes. This will be Ozuna's first All-Star appearance.

C J.T. Realmuto, a 25-year-old in his first full season in the majors, ranks second in the majors for batting average among catchers (.319) and third in percentage of runners caught trying to steal (45.7). However, his seven errors are the worst among qualifying catchers and his power numbers (five homers, 25 RBIs) pale in comparison to the All-Stars selected for Tuesday's game.

1B Justin Bour is on the disabled list retroactive to July 3 due to a sprained ankle, but he is in on his way toward improving his OPS for the third straight year. He had an OPS of .726 as a rookie in 2014 and improved that number to .800 last year. This year, he is hitting .268 with 15 homers, 46 RBIs and an .873 OPS.