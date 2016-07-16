Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Braxton Garrett signed with the Marlins Friday, hours before the deadline for selections in the First-Year Player Draft. The No. 7 overall pick earned a bonus of $4,145,900, significantly above slot value of $3,756,300. It's not known where Garrett, who just graduated from high school last month, will start his pro career, although the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League is the most likely destination.

OF Yefri Perez was recalled from Double-A Jacksonville on Friday, the second time this month he's been promoted. Perez was the 26th man for a July 3 game with the Braves in Fort Bragg, N.C., but didn't get into the game. Perez was leading the Southern League in stolen bases with 39 at the time of this promotion, and could be a late-game weapon with his speed.

RHP Tom Koehler gets the call Saturday night when Miami continues its weekend series in St. Louis. Koehler last pitched on Sunday, lasting only four innings in a 7-3 win over Cincinnati as he was touched for seven hits and three runs. He's made three career starts against the Cardinals, going 1-2 with a 7.86 ERA and allowing 21 hits over 16 2/3 innings.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen pitched decently Friday night, but settled for a no-decision after allowing two more homers in a four-run fourth inning. Chen gave up six hits and four runs over six innings, walking one and striking out three. But Chen was victimized by the long ball yet again, as he's given up 19 in 104 2/3 innings, an astounding number when one considers how spacious Marlins Park is.

C Tomas Telis was optioned Wednesday to Triple-A New Orleans, the precursor for recalling OF Yefri Perez. Telis appeared in a pair of games with the Marlins as a pinch-hitter, going 0-for-2 with a strikeout. He could be back with Miami before season's end when rosters expand to 40 players in September, but with veteran Jeff Mathis around to back up J.T. Realmuto, there was no need for Telis at the moment.