Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley will get the start Sunday when Miami finishes its weekend series in St. Louis. Conley last pitched on July 9, earning a 4-2 win over Cincinnati at Marlins Park. This will be his first career start against the Cardinals, who traditionally don't fare as well against lefthanders, although Conley's 40 walks in 99 1/3 innings is potential trouble against a team which doesn't mind working counts.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski was designated for assignment by Miami to make room for Cole Figueroa on the 40-man roster. The 27-year old Wojciechowski, who made his MLB debut last year with Houston, going 0-1 in five games, was 3-4 with a 7.89 ERA in 10 minor league starts, five since being picked up by Miami on June 19. He was ripped to the tune of a 15.95 ERA in three starts for New Orleans.

P Tom Koehler lasted just four innings for the third time in four starts, falling to 6-8 after giving up four runs in the third inning. Koehler allowed seven hits and three walks, striking out four, and required a whopping 91 pitches to get his 12 outs. Koehler is averaging just over five innings per start, forcing Miami to dip into its bullpen earlier than it needs to.

1B Justin Bour (ankle) is probably going to go on a short rehab assignment before he's activated from the 15-day DL.