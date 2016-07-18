Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

LHP Adam Conley had outstanding stuff Sunday but had to settle for a no-decision after going 5 1/3 innings. Conley gave up three hits and three runs (two earned), with three walks and nine strikeouts. Two of the three walks led to runs, which scored on a passed ball and a throwing error, respectively, that kept Conley from possibly securing his seventh win.

RHP Jose Fernandez starts Monday night when Miami opens a three-game series in Philadelphia. Fernandez last pitched in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, allowing a run in 1 1/3 innings, and his last regular-season game was a 3-1 win on July 8 over Cincinnati. In his career against the Phillies, Fernandez is 1-1 with a 2.89 ERA in five starts, including a no-decision this year.

CF Marcell Ozuna didn't start Sunday as the Marlins opted for a maintenance day of sorts with one of their All-Stars. Ozuna started 83 of the team's first 90 games and also started the All-Star Game in San Diego, so a rest day makes sense as the team is in the middle of 20 straight games without a day off. Ozuna should return to the lineup on Monday night against the Phillies.

RHP Kyle Barraclough picked up the win in relief, which had to be satisfying for him as it came at the expense of a St. Louis team that traded him last year for Steve Cishek. Barraclough retired all five batters he faced, fanning three, for his 21st multi-strikeout appearance of the year to improve to 5-2. Barraclough leads all National League relievers with 63 strikeouts.

CF Ichiro Suzuki drew closer to 3,000 career MLB hits by going 3-for-4 on Sunday, moving him within six of the milestone. Suzuki appeared to have a fourth hit, but his apparent infield single in the third inning was erased upon a replay review. His performance upped his average to .347, more than 100 points higher than his average from a year ago.