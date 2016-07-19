Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena was recalled from Triple-A New Orleans after Monday's victory in Philadelphia, and he will start Tuesday against the Phillies. Urena went 1-1 with a 7.52 in 16 relief appearances with Miami earlier this season, and he was 1-3 with a 3.99 in 10 minor league starts. He has pitched to a 2.25 ERA in four career games against Philadelphia, all out of the bullpen.

OF Yefri Perez was optioned to Triple-A New Orleans after Monday's game in Philadelphia. Perez played in two games with the Marlins but did not have an official at-bat. He did have a steal, and he scored a run, but in the ninth inning Monday he was thrown out at third by Phillies CF Odubel Herrera when he attempted to take an extra base on Marcell Ozuna's game-tying single.

RHP Jose Fernandez matched his career of 14 strikeouts while working 6 1/3 innings Monday against Philadelphia, but he was left with a no-decision. Fernandez, who allowed two runs on four hits while walking two, gave up a first-inning run on Maikel Franco's infield out, and a leadoff homer to Tommy Joseph when he hung a first-pitch curveball in the seventh. "His stuff was good, and he's doing what he does. He was attacking," manager Don Mattingly said. Fernandez recorded the 500th strikeout of his career, in his 65th start. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, only two pitchers have reached that milestone more quickly since 1900 -- Doc Gooden, who did so in his 62nd start, and Yu Darvish, who did so in his 61st.

RF Ichiro Suzuki entered Monday's game against Philadelphia as a pinch hitter and remained in the game, going 0-for-1 with a walk. He remains six hits away from 3,000 in his career. "He's a special guy," Phillies manager Pete Mackanin said before the game. "I think it's cool that he's going to get 3,000 hits (in the U.S.). He's just a fun player to watch, but I hope I don't have to watch him while he's here." Suzuki also collected 1,278 hits in his native Japan.

3B Martin Prado hit a leadoff homer off Phillies LHP Brett Oberholtzer in the 11th inning to win Monday's game at Philadelphia. It was the third homer of the season for the .320-hitting third baseman, and it came on a night when he went hitless in his first four at-bats. "Basically I didn't let those four at-bats affect the future or the next at-bat," he said.