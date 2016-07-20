Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Jose Urena, recalled from Triple-A New Orleans on Monday, made his first start of the season Tuesday against the Phillies and earned a no-decision. He went 5 2/3 innings and allowed one run on four hits while striking out five and walking one. Philadelphia's run came on a fourth-inning homer by Tommy Joseph, on a 2-1 fastball from Urena. Other than that, the 24-year-old was unscathed, inducing 11 groundball outs. Manager Don Mattingly said Urena has "earned at least consideration" for another start. "I don't know why we'd make a change right now," Mattingly added.

RHP Asher Wojciechowski, designated for assignment by the Marlins on Saturday, was sent outright to Triple-A New Orleans on Tuesday. Earlier this season, he went 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA in two games at Double-A Jacksonville and 0-2 with a 15.95 ERA in three games at Triple-A New Orleans. He has not appeared for the parent club.

LF Christian Yelich homered and drove in the decisive run with a 10th-inning single in Miami's 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday. It was the Marlins' second extra-inning victory in as many nights over the Phillies, and Yelich had played a critical role Monday in a 3-2, 11-inning victory as well, doubling home a run when Miami scored twice in the ninth to tie it. "To be a good team, you have to win those close ones, games like tonight and last night," he said. "We know we're going to have to continue to do that in the second half if we want to go where we think we're headed. It's a good start. You just have to build on it."

LHP Wei-Yin Chen, Wednesday's starter at Philadelphia, took a no-decision in his last start, at St. Louis, allowing four runs on six hits in six innings. He has yielded at least four earned runs in five of his last seven outings, pitching to an ERA of 6.00 but nonetheless going 2-1 in that stretch. He is 1-1 with a 2.84 ERA in three career starts against Philadelphia.

RHP A.J. Ramos recorded his 30th save Monday and became just the fourth Marlins pitcher to log 30 in two seasons. Ramos had 32 saves in 2015.

RHP A.J. Ramos pitched a perfect 10th inning to earn his second save in as many days Tuesday, his 31st of the season. Ramos, the fourth pitcher in franchise history to save 30 games in two seasons, also has the team's most saves through 93 games in a season since Armando Benitez had 32 at the same point in 2004. Benitez set the franchise's single-season save that record that year, 47. Ramos, who retired Maikel Franco on a drive to the center field wall for the final out Monday in a 3-2, 11-inning victory, again faced Franco with two outs and the bases empty in the 10th Tuesday. This time he struck him out with a nasty breaking ball to cap a 2-1 win.