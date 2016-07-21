Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler, Thursday's starter, dropped his last start, at St. Louis, and is 0-2 with a 7.36 ERA over his last five. He has also failed to pitch more than five innings in his last four outings. Against the Cardinals he worked just four innings, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out four and walking three. He is 0-1 with a 1.93 ERA in two career starts against the Phillies.

LHP Wei-Yin Chen was hit hard in losing to the anemic Phillies on Wednesday night, allowing four runs on 11 hits over 5 1/3 innings. Chen, who struck out five without walking a batter, surrendered a two-run homer to Tyler Goeddel in the first and an RBI single to Goeddel in the second. He was also charged with a run in the sixth, when reliever Nick Wittgren yielded a sacrifice fly to Peter Bourjos. Afterward manager Don Mattingly pronounced Chen's outing "OK." The lefty, however, is 2-2 with a 6.12 ERA over his last eight starts. "I tried to attack them and they did a good job," Chen said. "They made adjustments. I did not feel as well as my last time (a no-decision in St. Louis). Hopefully next time I will do better."

C J.T. Realmuto went 1-for-4 Wednesday against Philadelphia and is hitting .368 with a .415 on-base percentage over his last 21 games. Realmuto, who has hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games against the Phillies, is batting .315 overall, the third-best average among major league catchers.

OF Ichiro Suzuki flew out as a pinch hitter in Wednesday's loss to Philadelphia and remains six hits short of 3,000 for his career. The 42-year-old Suzuki also logged 1,278 hits in his native Japan.

RF Gincarlo Stanton went 0-for-4 in Wednesday's loss to the Phillies, and is 2-for-30 with 14 strikeouts in Citizens Bank Park this season. The Marlins' best opportunity against Philadelphia starter Jeremy Hellickson came in the fourth inning, when they put two on with one out. Stanton popped out on a 2-2 fastball from Hellickson, and the veteran righty then retired Marcell Ozuna to end the inning. "The guy that's able to change speeds like that and kind of yo-yo us, we've had some issues with," manager Don Mattingly said of Hellickson, who registered six of his eight strikeouts with changeups and one with a curveball.