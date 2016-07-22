Miami Marlins - PlayerWatch

RHP Tom Koehler was dominant and nearly unhittable in Thursday's win in Philadelphia. The righty improved to 7-8. The two Phillies homers he allowed were the only hits he allowed in eight innings of work. He struck out five and walked one and was only charged with one of the runs he gave up.

OF Christian Yelich started the Miami hit parade that led to a blowout win Thursday with a home run to left field, his ninth of the season, which ties his career-high. Yelich has hits in eight consecutive games.

OF Marcell Ozuna went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 9-3 win in Philadelphia. Ozuna had an RBI double in the fourth inning and later helped add to the Miami lead in the eighth. After dominant months of May and June, the Marlins are hoping Ozuna can turn it on here in late July.

OF Ichiro Suzuki started and led off for the Marlins after not starting in the three previous games in Philadelphia. The Japanese-born Suzuki entered Thursday six hits shy of 3,000 for his MLB career. He went 2-for-5 Thursday night and heads back to Miami for a 10-game homestand needing four hits to reach 3,000.